USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.82

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.19. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 33,718 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USDP. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get USD Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in USD Partners by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.