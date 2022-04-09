USDJ (USDJ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $366,849.00

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $366,849.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

