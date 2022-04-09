Verity & Verity LLC Has $11.60 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.