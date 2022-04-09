VNT Chain Price Up 15.5% This Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (VNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $565,299.84 and approximately $5,684.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

