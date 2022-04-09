Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $262,207,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

