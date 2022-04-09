Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

WCN opened at $144.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,196,000 after buying an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

