WhiteCoin Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $401.58 million and $834,153.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016484 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

