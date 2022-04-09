Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.07

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.07 and traded as low as $220.33. Winmark shares last traded at $222.20, with a volume of 6,801 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on WINA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Winmark alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $796.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.