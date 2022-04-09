WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.79

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.79 and traded as low as $48.56. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 2,669 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $56,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

