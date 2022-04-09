Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.36. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

