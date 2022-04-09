Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.96. Baidu reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $134.76. 2,537,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,391. Baidu has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $224.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

