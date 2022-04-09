Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.22 Million

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) to post $98.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.10 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $386.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $413.33 million, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $417.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti raised their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $791.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

