Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.38). Enjoy Technology reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENJY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENJY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.47. 98,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

