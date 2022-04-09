Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.36 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $271.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

INO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 88,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $725.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

