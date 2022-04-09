Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $418.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.89 million and the highest is $424.04 million. Plantronics posted sales of $476.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on POLY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

POLY opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $43.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

