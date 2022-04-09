Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. 14,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,654. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

