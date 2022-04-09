Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.52. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 739,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 321,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

