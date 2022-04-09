Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

U traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,587. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,378,974 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Unity Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 38.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

