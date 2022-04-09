Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 68,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,020. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

