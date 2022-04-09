Zacks: Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ChargePoint posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

ChargePoint stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.76. 7,327,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. ChargePoint has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.94.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,163 shares of company stock worth $1,590,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.