Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $30.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $985,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 384,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $41.69 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.