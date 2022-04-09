Zacks: Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 97,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.85. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

