Zacks: Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to post $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the highest is $13.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $87.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTCH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

LTCH stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.