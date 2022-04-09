Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $70.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $132.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.28 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $181,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

