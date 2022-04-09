Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report $366.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the highest is $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after buying an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

