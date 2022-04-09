Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

KDP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. 5,913,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

