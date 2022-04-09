Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $873.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) to report sales of $873.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $933.60 million and the lowest is $813.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $820.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.