ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0807 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $749,241.60 and $203.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00391535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00085771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00096806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

