Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.67 and traded as low as C$3.50. Zentek shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 68,143 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$352.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

