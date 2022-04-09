Zero Trading Up 21.5% This Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $336,104.45 and $37.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00391028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00085773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00096981 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,277,347 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

