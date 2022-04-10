-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evolent Health also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. 518,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 2.10. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

