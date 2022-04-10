-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conifer has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

