$0.15 EPS Expected for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter.

ERIC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 14,149,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

