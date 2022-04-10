-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTXGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.13). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

NASDAQ ETTX remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,137. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

