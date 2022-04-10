$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AJRD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after purchasing an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,363 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.