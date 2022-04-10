$0.46 EPS Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. 1,424,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,704. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

