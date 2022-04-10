$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 493,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

