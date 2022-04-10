-$0.51 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.72). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,643. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

