-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE GKOS traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 912,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $98.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

