-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.62). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Surrozen stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 2,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,308. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Surrozen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Surrozen by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

