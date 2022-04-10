$0.61 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMSF traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $47.40. 135,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $917.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

