$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Shopify posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $13.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $84,008,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $40.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $603.18. 4,183,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,052. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $706.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,133.92.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.