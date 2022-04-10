-$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to report ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.74) and the highest is ($1.39). Natera posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $36,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,419 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.