104,002 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

