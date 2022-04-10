11,230 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

