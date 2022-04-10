119,558 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAIN opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

