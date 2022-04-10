12,331 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after buying an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after buying an additional 385,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $250.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.