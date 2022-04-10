$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.12. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 93.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 17,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.6% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 822,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,829,000 after purchasing an additional 182,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.11. 4,504,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,569. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.