$20.01 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will announce sales of $20.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $17.86.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

