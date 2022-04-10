201,773 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.31% of Sanmina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 86,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sanmina by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM opened at $38.37 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.